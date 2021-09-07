International Moth Worlds – Title for Slingsby by a country mile

Australian Tom Slingsby duly completed the final day of the 2021 Moth Worlds to defend his 2019 title at the 2021 Moth Worlds.
Due to the Covid Pandemic interruption, he claims back-to-back world championships, finishing with 12 points from the fourteen races completed.
Second was Iain Jensen of Australia with 19 points and on the third podium place was Britain’s Paul Goodison, his final day 4 and 2 jumping him up from eighth place and breaking the Aussie podium stronghold.
Nathan Outteridge (14, 27) was the big looser of the day, dropping from third to eighth overall, while Kyle Langford finished 4th, Francesco Bruni 5th, Phil Robertson 6th and Ruggi Tita 7th.
Other leading Brits were: 10th Dylan Fletcher, 12th and first Corinthian Dave Hivey, 23rd Eddie Bridleback, 25th and 2nd Corinthian Alex Adams.
Winner of the Silver fleet was Philipp Hribar of Austria.
2021 Redoro Frantoi Veneti Moth World Championship – Gold fleet after 14 races 2 discards (137 entries)
1st AUS 1 Tom SLINGSBY 1 1 – – 12 pts
2nd AUS 4739 Iain JENSEN 2 3 – – 39 pts
3rd GBR 4823 Paul GOODISON 4 2 – – 52 pts
4th AUS 2 Kyle LANGFORD 3 5 – – 56 pts
5th ITA 5 Francesco BRUNI 7 4 – – 58 pts
6th NZL 4740 Phil ROBERTSON 8 10 – – 61 pts
7th ITA 4725 Ruggi TITA 5 -14 – – 62 pts
8th AUS 4629 Nathan OUTTERIDGE 14 -27 – – 66 pts
9th ITA 4689 Simone SALVÀ -18 17 – – 98 pts
10th GBR 4853 Dylan FLETCHER 10 6 – – 103 pts
11th AUS 9 Thomas JOHNSON 11 9 – – 107 pts
12th GBR 4817 David HIVEY Corinthian 12 16 – – 114 pts
13th ITA 4448 Francesco BIANCHI 15 8 – – 119 pts
14th USA 6 Bradley FUNK -20 13 – – 129 pts
15th ITA 4724 Gian Maria FERRIGHI 9 11 – – 138 pts
16th GER 4763 Philipp BUHL 6 7 – – 138 pts
17th ITA 4588 Jacopo PLAZZI MARZOTTO 13 15 – – 140 pts
18th HKG 4805 Nicolai JACOBSEN 19 -23 – – 147 pts
19th FRA 4775 Aymeric ARTHAUD DSQ 41 – – 158 pts
20th AUS 4718 David GILMOUR 17 -38 – – 180 pts
21st POL 4831 Robert GRACZYK 16 20 – – 192 pts
22nd NZL 4744 Mike BULLOT RDG 12 – – 198.6 pts
23rd GBR 4826 Eddie BRIDLE 27 -37 – – 215 pts
24th ITA 4641 Fabio FUMAGALLI 22 -40 – – 218 pts
25th GBR 4546 Alex ADAMS Corinthian 29 -35 – – 234 pts