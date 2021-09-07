International Moth Worlds – Title for Slingsby by a country mile

Australian Tom Slingsby duly completed the final day of the 2021 Moth Worlds to defend his 2019 title at the 2021 Moth Worlds.

Due to the Covid Pandemic interruption, he claims back-to-back world championships, finishing with 12 points from the fourteen races completed.

Second was Iain Jensen of Australia with 19 points and on the third podium place was Britain’s Paul Goodison, his final day 4 and 2 jumping him up from eighth place and breaking the Aussie podium stronghold.

Nathan Outteridge (14, 27) was the big looser of the day, dropping from third to eighth overall, while Kyle Langford finished 4th, Francesco Bruni 5th, Phil Robertson 6th and Ruggi Tita 7th.

Other leading Brits were: 10th Dylan Fletcher, 12th and first Corinthian Dave Hivey, 23rd Eddie Bridleback, 25th and 2nd Corinthian Alex Adams.

Winner of the Silver fleet was Philipp Hribar of Austria.

2021 Redoro Frantoi Veneti Moth World Championship – Gold fleet after 14 races 2 discards (137 entries)

1st AUS 1 Tom SLINGSBY 1 1 – – 12 pts

2nd AUS 4739 Iain JENSEN 2 3 – – 39 pts

3rd GBR 4823 Paul GOODISON 4 2 – – 52 pts

4th AUS 2 Kyle LANGFORD 3 5 – – 56 pts

5th ITA 5 Francesco BRUNI 7 4 – – 58 pts

6th NZL 4740 Phil ROBERTSON 8 10 – – 61 pts

7th ITA 4725 Ruggi TITA 5 -14 – – 62 pts

8th AUS 4629 Nathan OUTTERIDGE 14 -27 – – 66 pts

9th ITA 4689 Simone SALVÀ -18 17 – – 98 pts

10th GBR 4853 Dylan FLETCHER 10 6 – – 103 pts

11th AUS 9 Thomas JOHNSON 11 9 – – 107 pts

12th GBR 4817 David HIVEY Corinthian 12 16 – – 114 pts

13th ITA 4448 Francesco BIANCHI 15 8 – – 119 pts

14th USA 6 Bradley FUNK -20 13 – – 129 pts

15th ITA 4724 Gian Maria FERRIGHI 9 11 – – 138 pts

16th GER 4763 Philipp BUHL 6 7 – – 138 pts

17th ITA 4588 Jacopo PLAZZI MARZOTTO 13 15 – – 140 pts

18th HKG 4805 Nicolai JACOBSEN 19 -23 – – 147 pts

19th FRA 4775 Aymeric ARTHAUD DSQ 41 – – 158 pts

20th AUS 4718 David GILMOUR 17 -38 – – 180 pts

21st POL 4831 Robert GRACZYK 16 20 – – 192 pts

22nd NZL 4744 Mike BULLOT RDG 12 – – 198.6 pts

23rd GBR 4826 Eddie BRIDLE 27 -37 – – 215 pts

24th ITA 4641 Fabio FUMAGALLI 22 -40 – – 218 pts

25th GBR 4546 Alex ADAMS Corinthian 29 -35 – – 234 pts

Full results available here . .