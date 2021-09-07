RS200 Youth Championships – U22 Title to Hampshire and Warren

Murray Hampshire and Pheobe Warren are the 2021 RS200 U22 Youth Champions.

Racing in a 27 boat fleet at Itchenor SC, Hampshire and Warren finished with ten points including four race wins from the seven races.

They finished five points ahead of second placed Morgan Peach and Bethan Matthew, with Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden in third place.

RS200 U22 Youth Championship – Final after 7 races, 1 discard.

1st 1215 Murray Hampshire and Pheobe Warren CMYC – – 10 pts

2nd 1521 Morgan Peach and Bethan Matthew CMYC – – 15 pts

3rd 1270 Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden DWSC – – 23 pts

4th 1680 Rory Odell and Henry Jameson Hayling Island SC – – 25 pts

5th 880 James Hammett and Annie Hammett Hayling Island SC – – 27 pts

6th 1179 Archie Penn and Erin Marks Waldringfield – – 34 pts

7th 1237 Tom Ahlheid and Tristan Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC – – 35 pts

8th 1681 Bertie Fisher and Julia Staite ISC – – 48 pts

9th 1439 Bettine Harris and Anna Horackova Bristol Corinthian YC – – 54 pts

10th 1543 Jamie Harris and Hattie Collingridge Wessex SC – – 55 pts

11th 1636 Finbarr Wormwell and Rebecca Videlo Frensham Pond SC – – 63 pts

12th 1415 James Hall and Finn Elliot Hayling Island SC – – 67 pts

13th 1340 Edward Harris and Alex Waldringfield SC – – 69 pts

14th 1684 Amy Boyle and Esme Barraclough St Mawes SC – – 72 pts

15th 1643 Ben Goult and Fiona Nee TBA SC – – 94 pts

16th 1660 Sam Goult and Sarah McEwan FPSC – – 99 pts

17th 939 James Johnson and Tom Johnson Roa Island – – 99 pts

18th 1309 Scott Wilkinson and Zoe Wessex SC – – 103.8 pts

19th 1100 Bridgitte Nee and Tom Walker Frensham Pond SC – – 107 pts

20th 446 Toby Slump and Mimie Slump Frensham Pond SC – – 109 pts

21st 728 Adam Catlow and Jake Faithfull Leigh and lowton SC – – 110 pts

22nd 999 Charlotte VIdelo and Ben Flower Frensham Pond SC – – 116 pts

23rd 1433 Blythe Berry and Dilly Ala Hayling Island SC – – 121 pts

24th 1363 Will Shepherd and Toby Slump Frensham Pond SC – – 123 pts

25th 1417 Ryan Harris and George Little Frensham Pond SC – – 124 pts

26th 1402 Ben Dearden and Alice Carter Yorkshire Dales SC – – 125 pts

27th 1253 Tom Hirst and Joe Sutton-Jones Broadstairs SC – – 153 pts