Given the conditions, the Rolex Fastnet Race’s organisers, the Royal Ocean Racing Club, have decided to rearrange the order of Sunday’s start times.

They will now be:

Multihulls (MOCRA, Open) 1110 (BST)

IMOCA, Class40 11:25 hrs

IRC Zero 11:40 hrs

IRC 1 and Figaro 3 11:55 hrs

IRC 4 12:10 hrs

IRC 3 12:25 hrs

IRC 2 12:40 hrs