Images from the Rolex Fastnet Race start off Cowes, organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club.

49th edition of the Fastnet Race heads away from Cowes to the finish in Cherbourg, France, via the Fastnet Rock off the southern tip of Ireland.

Conditions for the start were 20-25 knots with gusts into the 30s, and rain showers.

Related Post:

Rolex Fastnet Race – Live at the Cowes Start Line

Record Rolex Fastnet Race entry despite COVID-19 uncertainty