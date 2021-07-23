RS Elite Nationals – The Riff Raff take control

Russell Peters sailing with Zeb Elliott and James Grant struck back on day 2 of the RS Elite 2021 National Championship at Hayling Island SC.

The Riff Raff team enjoyed the slightly stronger Easterly breeeze in Hayling Bay, taking three race wins and moving into the overall lead.

They now have five points and a three point lead ahead of Tom Hewitson with Colin Smith and Jo Hewitson.

Ossie Stewart with Tom Stewart and Alice Masterman are in third overall with 15 points.

In the first race (R3) Ossie Stewart took second behind Peters with Roddy Bowerman, Owen Bowerman and Midge Watkins in third place.

The second race saw day 1 leader Tom Hewitson back in the frame with third place going to Ossie Stewart.

The third and final race of day 2 saw Roddy Bowerman claim his best finish so far, a second place, finishing ahead of Paul Fisk with Richard Tucker and Pippa Jubb in third.

The discard also kicked-in today and Bowerman was able to drop his OCS from day 1 to move into fourth on the leaderboard, tied on 20 points with Paul Fisk.

Another to improve after dropping an earlier enthusiastic start was Neil Fulcher with Bill Masterman and John Ironmonger, they moved from 12th to 8th overall.

Racing continues on Saturday.

RS Elite National Championship – Day 2 – After 5 races

1st 20 Russell Peters with Zeb Elliott & James Grant -2 2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 7 Tom Hewitson with Colin Smith & Jo Hewitson 1 1 -5 2 4 – – 8 pts

3rd 67 Ossie Stewart with Tom Stewart & Alice Masterman 3 -8 2 3 7 – – 15 pts

4th 40 Roddy Bowerman with Owen Bowerman & Midge Watkins 11 OCS 3 4 2 – – 20 pts

5th 110 Paul Fisk with Richard Tucker & Pippa Jubb -6 6 6 5 3 – – 20 pts

6th 46 Peter Copsey with Debbie Jarvis & Tom Darling 4 4 7 -12 8 – – 23 pts

7th 44 Elliot Caldwell with Steve Fisher & Mark Bowers -18 7 4 9 14 – – 34 pts

8th 107 Neil Fulcher with Bill Masterman & John Ironmonger 5 OCS 17 8 6 – – 36 pts

9th 11 Paul Lewis with Martin Frary & Rosie Lewis 7 11 -15 6 13 – – 37 pts

10th 65 Toby Strauss with Rob Cruickshank & Aidan Mitchell 9 13 -16 11 5 – – 38 pts

11th 66 Andrew Partington with Karen Partington & Tim Peters 8 9 9 -15 12 – – 38 pts

12th 92 James Yearsley with John Costard & Anna Wells 16 3 12 -17 9 – – 40 pts

13th 101 Miles Odell with Andrew Streeter & Tim Polglase 12 -15 8 10 10 – – 40 pts

14th 76 Freddie Lonsdale with Ross Banham & Charles Berry 10 10 11 -14 11 – – 42 pts

15th 68 Richard Bavin with Joey Thompson & Duncan Haley -17 5 10 13 16 – – 44 pts

16th 89 Steven Hammond with Mark Rothwell & Peter Simmonds 14 -16 14 7 15 – – 50 pts

17th 25 Andrew Archibald with Pippa & William Archibald 13 12 13 16 DNF – – 54 pts

18th 29 Jamie Muir with Mike Partridge 15 14 DNC DNC DNC – – 67 pts

