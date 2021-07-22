RS Elite Nationals – Shaken Not Stirred leads the way

Tom Hewitson, Colin Smith and Jo Hewitson continued their winning way with two race wins on day 1 of the RS Elite Nationals at Hayling Island SC.

Having taken the Southern Championship title a couple of weeks ago, the Shaken Not Stirred crew made a flying start to the National title.

Second in both races was Russell Peters sailing with Zeb Elliott and James Grant.

Third in the first race was Ossie Stewart (3,8) with Tom Stewart and Alice Masterman, and in the second race it was James Yearsley (16,3) with John Costard and Anna Wells.

Overall Hewitson leads by two points from Peters, with Peter Copsey and Debbie Jarvis (4,4) in third place.

Racing continues through to Sunday 25 July.

RS Elite National Championship – Day 1 after 2 races

1st 7 Tom Hewitson with Colin Smith & Jo Hewitson 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 20 Russell Peters with Zeb Elliott & James Grant 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd 46 Peter Copsey with Debbie Jarvis 4 4 – – 8 pts

4th 67 Ossie Stewart with Tom Stewart & Alice Masterman 3 8 – – 11 pts

5th 110 Paul Fisk with Richard Tucker & Pippa Jubb 6 6 – – 12 pts

6th 66 Andrew Partington with Karen Partington & Gareth Edwards 8 9 – – 17 pts

7th 11 Paul Lewis with Martin Frary & Rosie Lewis 7 11 – – 18 pts

8th 92 James Yearsley with John Costard & Anna Wells 16 3 – – 19 pts

9th 76 Sarah Lonsdale with A N Others 10 10 – – 20 pts

10th 68 Richard Bavin with Joey Thompson & Duncan Haley 17 5 – – 22 pts

11th 65 Toby Strauss with Rob Cruickshank & Aidan Mitchell 9 13 – – 22 pts

12th 107 Neil Fulcher with Bill Masterman & John Ironmonger 5 19.0 OCS – – 24 pts

13th 44 Elliot Caldwell with Steve Fisher & Mark Bowers 18 7 – – 25 pts

14th 25 Andrew Archibald with Pippa & William Archibald 13 12 – – 25 pts

15th 101 Miles Odell with Andrew Streeter & Tim Polglase 12 15 – – 27 pts

16th 29 Jamie Muir with Mike Partridge 15 14 – – 29 pts

17th 40 Roddy Bowerman with Owen Bowerman & Midge Watkins 11 19.0 OCS – – 30 pts

18th 89 Steven Hammond with Mark Rothwell & Peter Simmonds 14 16 – – 30 pts

