RORC Channel Race this Saturday has 80 entries

The Royal Ocean Racing Club Season’s Points Championship continues with the Channel Race, which will start on Saturday 24 July from the RYS Line, Cowes.

80 boats have entered the non-stop overnight race with the majority of the fleet expected to finish the race in about 24 hours.

The Channel Race is the ninth race of the RORC Season’s Points Championship with an international fleet racing under IRC and Class40 Rules, and is the final RORC race before the main event of the season, the 2021 Rolex Fastnet Race.

Favourites for Line Honours and the Hugh Astor Trophy will be racing in IRC Zero. David Collins’ Botin IRC 52 Tala took line honours and IRC Zero for the Channel Race in 2019.

Eric de Turckheim’s NMYD54 Teasing Machine, second in 2019, will be Tala’s main opposition.

Lance Shepherd’s Volvo Open 70 Telefonica Black and Ross Hobson’s Open 50 Pegasus Of Northumberland, will hope for strong reaching conditions to be first to cross the finish line.

Jean Pierre Dreau’s Mylius 60 Lady First 3 will be racing with his team from Marseille, France.

Yachts taking part in the Channel Race will start to gather off Cowes Parade from around 10:00 on Saturday 24 July.

The full entry list and AIS tracking link can be found at https://yb.tl/channel2021 and also via smartphones with the YB App.