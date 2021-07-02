Big Beasts of Scow racing catch-up with Championships

The ‘big beasts’ of Scow racing, the A-Scow class recently held their USA Nationals on Pewaukee Lake, WI USA

The A-Scow is the largest inland lake scow at 38 feet long, with a crew of six or seven, and carries a huge 1,200 sq ft Asymmetric spinnaker in addition to the 500sq ft main and jib.

Among the 19 strong lineup, were four new Melges A-Scows built locally, with the winner MadCap of Tom Freytag, Nathan Freytag, Aran Freytag, Dylan Freytag, Ailsa Freytag, Mac Six, and Tim Krech.

Another scow class was playing catch-up, was the E-Scow with 56 entries. This scow is slightly smaller at 28 feet long, and makes do with a crew of three or four.

In this their 62nd Nationals, the postponed 2020 championship in Beach Haven, NJ, went to White Heat of Harry Melges IV, Kyle Navin, Ripley Shelley, and Finn Rowe.

Narrowly beating Minnesota’s Sam Rogers, Chrisy Hughes, Tony Jewett, and Finn Burdick by a single point.

A-Scow USA 2021 Nationals Championship (19 entries)

1st MadCap Tom Freytag – – 13 pts

2nd White Heat Hans Melges – – 16 pts

3rd Smiles Bo Freytag – – 22 pts

4th Red Sky Sailing Team Paul Reilly – – 23 pts

5th Pewaukee’s Blue Ribbon Jack Schweda – – 24 pts

6th Instigator Judson Dayton – – 26 pts

Full A-Scow results available here . . .

E-Scow USA 2020 Nationals Championship (56 entries)

1st White Heat Harry Melges IV / Kyle Navin / Finn Rowe / Ripley Shelley – – 29 pts

2nd Madame Sam Rogers / Chrisy Hughes / Tony Jewett / Finn Burdick – – 30 pts

3rd Burn’em Jack Brown / Eddie Harrison / Rob Gruskos / James Ogwen – – 34 pts

4th Full Throttle Brian Porter / RJ Porter / Colin Rowe / Annie Rowe – – 36 pts

5th Blind Squirrel John Brown / George Demand / Will Demand / Beth Pekorny – – 38 pts

6th Limelight Jeff Bonanni / Chris Bigos / Cameron Giblin / Joe LaForgia – – 39 pts

Full E-Scow results available here . . .

