Aarhus to host Olympic classes European Championships

The 2022 European Championships for the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 classes will take place in Aarhus, Denmark.

The championships will take place from 5 – 10 July 2022, the largest sailing championship to be held in Aarhus since the Sailing World Championships in 2018

Up to 200 crews from over 35 different nations are expected to compete in the Olympic class 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 in Aarhus, and in Sport Event Denmark.

Aarhus previously hosted the Hempel Sailing World Championships, and The Ocean Race ‘fly by’ in 2018.

In 2021, a 29er World Championships, and a SailGP are in the pipeline, while 2023 will be the year of the first Danish stop-over in The Ocean Race’s history.

Related Post:

Aarhus confirmed as Host City for The Ocean Race 2021-22

Danish Capital to host SailGP Event in September