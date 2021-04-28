Porto Finn Gold Cup – Against the odds

The 2021 Finn Gold Cup will take place from the 5 to 12 of May based at the Douro Marina, Porto, Portugal.

This is one of the last major Finn events before the class take part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, with the sailing events now scheduled to open on 27 July 2021.

It has been a bumpy road for the championship . . . The 2020 Gold Cup was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this event will be limited in its competitors and organization for public and health safety reasons related to Covid-19.

The event also the final qualification regatta for Tokyo 2020 with one place available for both Europe and Africa.

The 2021 Finn Gold Cup will be decided over a 10 race series, no medal race. To date 61 competitors from 30 nations are registered.



The top quality entry includes the defending 2019 Gold Cup champion, Josh Junior of New Zealand and the new 2021 European Champion Zsombor Berecz of Hungary.

From Britain, Giles Scott, a four time Gold Cup winner and the Rio Olympic gold medallist, is competing together with training partner Henry Wetherell.

In the recent European championship Scott finished in second place, showing rapid improvement throughout the event, his first major Finn racing following his involvement with the British Americas’s Cup team at AC36 in New Zealand.

This event is an important stage in his preperation for the Tokyo Games and the defence of his Rio Games title.

Coronavirus cases and deaths have reduced dramatically in Portugal (27 April – 353 new cases and 5 new deaths) from a peak at the end of January, and they have avoided the resurgance seen in other parts of Europe.

