RS:X World Championship Titles Go Dutch

Final day of racing for the 2021 ‘Gotas de Oro’ RS:X Windsurfing World Championships at Puerto Sherry, Cadiz, Spain.

In the women’s event, Lilian de Geus of Holland kept ahead of her main rivals in the final Medal race to take the RS:X World Title, her third title win.

Katy Spychakov of Israel took the silver and Charline Picon of France the bronze.

Britain’s Emma Wilson finished second in the Medal race behind Marta Maggetti of Italy, enough to move her to an overall fourth place finish.

In the men’s event, Holland’s Kiran Badloe took the RS:X World Title with a 24 point margin, also his third title win.

Mattia Camboni of Italy won the Medal race with a big enough margin to claim the silver after finishing tied on points with Vyron Kokkalanis of Greece who took the bronze.

Britain’s Tom Squires finished in to eighth overall.

Men’s U21 title went to, Nacho Baltasar Summers of Spain.

Women’s U21 title wenr to, Zoe Fernández of Spain.

RS:X Women – 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – Final after Medal Race (28 entries)

1st NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 8 – – 29 pts

2nd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 10 – – 36 pts

3rd FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 12 – – 36 pts

4th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 4 – – 45 pts

5th POL 8 Zofia NOCETI-KLEPACKA – – 18 – – 46 pts

6th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 2 – – 55 pts

7th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 20 – – 76 pts

8th BRA 2 Patricia FREITAS – – 14 – – 80 pts

9th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 16 – – 81 pts

10th ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 6 – – 86 pts

RS:X Women – 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – Final after Medal Race (42 entries)

1st NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 8 – – 22 pts

2nd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 2 – – 46 pts

3rd GRE 8 Vyron KOKKALANIS – – 16 – – 56 pts

4th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 12 – – 60 pts

5th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 6 – – 61 pts

6th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 20 – – 68 pts

7th FRA 77 Pierre LE COQ – – 10 – – 72 pts

8th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 14 – – 85 pts

9th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 18 – – 90 pts

10th ISR 24 Yoav OMER – – 4 – – 98 pts

