RS:X World Championship Titles Go Dutch

Final day of racing for the 2021 ‘Gotas de Oro’ RS:X Windsurfing World Championships at Puerto Sherry, Cadiz, Spain.
In the women’s event, Lilian de Geus of Holland kept ahead of her main rivals in the final Medal race to take the RS:X World Title, her third title win.
Katy Spychakov of Israel took the silver and Charline Picon of France the bronze.
Britain’s Emma Wilson finished second in the Medal race behind Marta Maggetti of Italy, enough to move her to an overall fourth place finish.
In the men’s event, Holland’s Kiran Badloe took the RS:X World Title with a 24 point margin, also his third title win.
Mattia Camboni of Italy won the Medal race with a big enough margin to claim the silver after finishing tied on points with Vyron Kokkalanis of Greece who took the bronze.
Britain’s Tom Squires finished in to eighth overall.
Men’s U21 title went to, Nacho Baltasar Summers of Spain.
Women’s U21 title wenr to, Zoe Fernández of Spain.
RS:X Women – 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – Final after Medal Race (28 entries)
1st NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 8 – – 29 pts
2nd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 10 – – 36 pts
3rd FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 12 – – 36 pts
4th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 4 – – 45 pts
5th POL 8 Zofia NOCETI-KLEPACKA – – 18 – – 46 pts
6th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 2 – – 55 pts
7th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 20 – – 76 pts
8th BRA 2 Patricia FREITAS – – 14 – – 80 pts
9th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 16 – – 81 pts
10th ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 6 – – 86 pts
RS:X Women – 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – Final after Medal Race (42 entries)
1st NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 8 – – 22 pts
2nd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 2 – – 46 pts
3rd GRE 8 Vyron KOKKALANIS – – 16 – – 56 pts
4th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 12 – – 60 pts
5th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 6 – – 61 pts
6th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 20 – – 68 pts
7th FRA 77 Pierre LE COQ – – 10 – – 72 pts
8th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 14 – – 85 pts
9th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 18 – – 90 pts
10th ISR 24 Yoav OMER – – 4 – – 98 pts