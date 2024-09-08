Finn Gold Cup title for Oskari Muhonen of Finland

Oskari Muhonen has become the first ever Finnish sailor to win the Finn Gold Cup.

He has dominated this week in Aarhus in light and strong winds and shown great speed and tactics to become the undisputed Finn world champion for 2024.

Hungary’s Doma Nemeth had his chances but in the end finished second, only beating Muhonen in one race.

But as the leading U23 sailor here, he takes home the Finn Silver Cup, a title he has twice won and which Muhonen has won three times.

Third place was a real battle with Italy’s Alessandro Marega winning by one point.

There has been a lot of talk about class development this week and it is encouraging to see so many younger sailors competing here.

This will be the last Finn Silver Cup for the U23 age category.

Following a unanimous AGM decision earlier this week, next year it is transitioning to U29, to include a wider range of sailors.

This week in Aarhus, there were 20 sailors under 30 years old, a huge improvement in recent years and this trend is expected to continue. The young sailors here formed a close cooperation and are now actively driving what they want from the class.

Doma Nemeth was the runaway winner of the last ever U23 Silver Cup, a title he last won in 2022. Second place went to Australia’s Jack Eickmeyer, third place went to Hungary’s Attila Svastits.

Finn Gold Cup Final results after 7 races

1st FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN 7 pts

2nd HUN 80 (U23) Domonkos NÉMETH 15 pts

3rd ITA 1103 Alessandro MAREGA 23 pts

4th FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN 24 pts

5th ITA 40 Marko KOLIC 47 pts

6th GBR 5 Cameron TWEEDLE 48 pts

7th ESP 161 Miguel FERNÁNDEZ VASCO 51 pts

8th NOR 5 Lars Johan BRODTKORB 52 pts

9th GER 711 André BUDZIEN 52 pts

10th FRA 75 Laurent HAY 59 pts