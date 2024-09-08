Louis Vuitton Challenger Series – Race Day 8 final scheduled Round Robin race day

Race Day 8, the final day of the Louis Vuitton Challenger Selection Series (CSS) will feature just two Challenger match-races.

The first two match-races will feature the two challenger teams fighting to stay in the event for the Semi-Final rounds. At present the Swiss team, Alinghi Red Bull Racing has a one point advantage over the French team Orient Express Racing.

If they finish the scheduled racing tied on points there will be a sail-off between the two teams.

Similarly if there is a tie on points for the winner of the CSS there will be a sail-off between those two teams.

After the completion of the Round Robin stages, the winner on points will choose their Semi-Final opponent. The other two teams will race in the second Semi-Final.

They will announce their selection of opponent in the scheduled Press Conference on Friday 13 September at 11am.

The winner of each Semi-Final series is the first Challenger to score at least five points. The winner of each Semi-Final then compete against each other in the Final stage.

The winner of the Final stage series is the first to score at least seven points, and is then the Challenger to compete against the Defender in the 37th America’s Cup Match commencing 12 October 2024.

Racing starts daily at 13:00hrs UK (14.00 CET) and will be screened live here on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.



Weather forecast 8 September:

The America’s Cup website is reporting . . . Instability is returning to Barcelona and rough weather is expected. There is a risk of heavy rain and thunderstorm. Winds will not be settled, with possible strong gusts under active rain cells. Sea state will be just below 1 meter.

SouthEasterly 4 knots increasing to SW 8 knots.

Sea state easterly 0.8m at 5sec period.

Sunny 22 deg C.

Race Day 8, Round 2 provisional race schedule for Sun 8 September:

Race 28 – Orient Express Racing FRA v INEOS Britannia GBR

Race 29 – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA v Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI

Race 30 Non scoring – Emirates Team New Zealand v NYYC American Magic USA

TBC – Any races required to break tied positions for first or last place in the Challenger point scoring.

LV Challenger Standings after Day 7