Oskari Muhonen storms into lead at the 2024 Finn Gold Cup in Aarhus

The third day of the 2024 Finn Gold Cup in Aarhus was a hard, long and challenging day for everyone.

After three more races, Finland’s Oskari Muhonen has an eight-point lead over Italy’s Alessandro Marega, with Valérian Lebrun, from France in third.

The first race was won by Spain’s Miguel Fernández Vasco, while Muhonen won the next two by huge margins.



The forecast for the final two days is looking good, with the championship is back on track and heading for a fitting showdown.

On Friday, three more races are scheduled from 11.00.

The 2024 Finn Gold Cup concludes on Saturday.

2024 Finn Gold Cup – Results after 4 races (104 entries)



1st FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN 7 pts

2nd ITA 1103 Alessandro MAREGA 15 pts

3rd FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN 23 pts

4th GBR 5 Cameron TWEEDLE 36 pts

5th NOR 5 Lars Johan BRODTKORB 39 pts

6th ESP 161 Miguel FERNÁNDEZ VASCO 49 pts

7th POR 21 Filipe SILVA 55 pts

8th FRA 75 Laurent HAY 63 pts

9th NED 148 Peter PEET 64 pts

10th HUN 80 (U23) Domonkos NÉMETH 73 pts