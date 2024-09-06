5.5 Metre class Worlds – Swiss and Aussie race winners on day four

Two new race winners on day four of 5.5 Metre world championship, hosted by the Yacht Club de l’Odet.

Race wins Thursday went to the Swiss Ali-Baba of Flavio Marazzi, Julie Marazzi and Eline Marazzi, and the Australian boat Beta Crucis of Martin Cross, Bob Stoddard and Simon Reffold.

With only two races left in the championship, Ku-Ring-Gai lll of John Bacon, Joost Houweling and Ed Wright holds a commanding lead nine points ahead of Ali-Baba.

Artemis currently lies third overall on 33 points, Aspire is fourth on 38 and New Moon lll fifth with 41 points.

All five of these boats still have a mathematical chance of winning the championship.

In the Evolution division, ChlikaChlikaChlika of Antonin Radue, Pascal Radue and Patrick Huguenin extended her lead ahead of another Ali-Baba, and Singora is third.

In the classic fleet, Manuela V of Guido Tommasi, Matteo Barison and Andrea Racchelli retains the lead ahead of Twinns XLL.

Two final races are scheduled for Friday, with much windier conditions forecast.

5.5 Metre class Worlds – Leaders after 8 races (29 entries):

1st AUS 66 Ku-RingGai III – – 21 pts

2nd SUI 224 Ali-Baba – – 30 pts

3rd NOR 57 Artimis – – 33 pts

4th POL 17 Aspire – – 38 pts

5th BAH 25 New Moon III – – 41 pts

6th GBR 41 Girls On Film – – 51 pts

7th GBR 43 The Jean Genie – – 53 pts

8th SUI 214 Caracole – – 56 pts

9th SUI 226 Shaolin – – 56 pts

10th Beta Crucis – – 58 pts

Full results are published here . . .