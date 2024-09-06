Louis Vuitton Challenger Series – No racing Friday, final racing this weekend will decide the Semi-Finalists

No racing Friday 6 September for the Louis Vuitton Challenger Selection Series (CSS). Racing resumes Saturday and concludes Sunday.

There are eight more Round Robin Challenger races scheduled – 4 Saturday and 2 Sunday – before one challenger team is eliminated.

This is ignoring two scheduled races involving the defender Emirates Team New Zealand, who have been handed ten free practice races, which must have gathered them a huge amount of data and of course competitive level practice.

The America’s Cup website states (tongue firmly in cheek) . . . ‘As the Defender of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand will automatically progress to the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match after Round Robin 2.’

After these final challenger round robin races the top placed Challenger selects its opponent for the Semi-Finals stage of the CSS.

The remaining two Challengers will race each other in a separate Semi-Final series.

The winner of each Semi-Final series is the first Challenger to score at least five points. The winner of each Semi-Final then compete against each other in the Final stage.

The winner of the Final stage series is the first to score at least seven points, and is then the Challenger to compete against the Defender in the 37th America’s Cup Match commencing 12 October 2024.

Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Selection Series after day 6

The latest INEOS Inside Tack Show discusses the recent racing performance of Ineos Britannia and the latest technical issues that have arisen.



Upcoming event schedule:

The Louis Vuitton Challenger Semi-Final series starts 14 September.

TheUniCredit Youth America’s Cup from the 17 – 26 September

The Louis Vuitton Challenger Series Final series starts 26 September.