Dragon Paul and Shark Trophy – Day 2, Race 1

No racing on the first day of the International Dragon Cup in San Remo, but one race was completed on day 2.

Light winds dominated again, with Wolf Waschkuhn SUI and his team taking the win ahead of Giuseppe Duca of Italy.

The day started with cloudy skies, no wind and lots of patience of the competitors that had to wait way into the afternoon hours to sail out. In the afternoon the skies cleared up and a delicate breeze set it and RC just had to give it a try.

The first start was given at almost half past four in the afternoon, with a 1.1nm first beat and 6 knots of wind.

Just enough to complete the first race of the day and of the event overall.

Dragon – International Cup, Paul & Shark Trophy after 1 race – San Remo (24 entries)

1st SUI3181 WOLF WASCHKUHN, SOUTHERN YACHT CLUB – – 1 pts

2nd ITA6 GIUSEPPE DUCA, COMPAGNIA DELLA VELA VENEZIA – – 2 pts

3rd ITA49 FABIO MANGIONE, YACHT CLUB ITALIANO – – 3 pts

4th GER69 CHRISTOF WIELAND, BYC – – 4 pts

5th POR83 TORVAR MIRSKY, ROYAL FRESHWATER BAY YC – – 5 pts

6th SWE345 JAN SECHER, MARSTRANDS SEGEL SALLSKAP – – 6 pts

7th GER62 STEPHAN LINK, BYC – – 7 pts

8th ITA1 GIUSEPPE ZAOLI, YACHT CLUB SANREMO – – 8 pts

9th RUS76 DMITRY SAMOKHIN, YCS – – 9 pts

10th ITA 44 GIOVANNI STRACQUADANEO, YACHT CLUB IMPERIA – – 10 pts

Full results available here . . .