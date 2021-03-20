Kiel Week 2021 postponed to September

Kiel Week 2021 has become a victim of Covid-19 again and will be postponed to between 4 and 12 September as Germany heads into another coronavirus lockdown situation.

For Kiel’s Lord Mayor Ulf Kämpfer, the rescheduling is the logical decision in view of the current corona situation: “With the expansion of the test strategy and the progress in vaccinations, hopefully we will be in a situation in September where a Kiel Week closer to the ‘original’ will be possible.”

He also warned that it could not be guaranteed that a cancellation won’t still be necessary despite the rescheduling.

Carsten Krage, chairman of the Kieler Yacht-Club, said, “By moving the Kiel Week to September, world-class sailing can take place on the Kiel fjord again this year. And the regatta sport and the festival simply belong together to make it a ‘real’ Kiel Week.”

The decision to move Kiel Week to September still has to be confirmed by the Kiel City Council at an upcoming meeting.

The economic consequences of the Corona pandemic may continue a significant impact in the coming years, especially in the event industry, so the state capital Kiel is also planning to restructure the various contracting systems of Kiel week.

In preparing Kiel Week 2021, the city and all partners will constantly monitor the development of the infection situation and modify the plans accordingly.

More Kiel Week information available here . . .