Salcombe Gin partner for RS Summer Regatta

If all Covid-19 limits on social contact are removed on schedule, the Salcombe Gin RS Summer Regatta will take place at the Royal Torbay Yacht Club on 26 and 27 June.

And in a perfect partnership, the title sponsor for this event are Salcombe Gin who create their multi-award winning collection at their waterside distillery on Island Street, Salcombe . . . one of the world’s only distilleries directly accessible by boat.

This event will incorporate the Noble Marine Salcombe Gin RS500 National Championship, the RS400 Southern Championships and will also be an event on the Rooster National Tour for all the other RS classes.

Plans include a celebratory dinner and party on Saturday 26 June, with food, music, wine and of course Salcombe Gin.

With sailors keen to get back on the water after lockdown, the event was sold out within a record 48 hours of going live.

The RS Class Association and Royal Torbay are now working on plans to accept those on the waiting list and keeping a watchful eye on the government roadmap, with ideas in mind for an après sail celebration to match the racing.

