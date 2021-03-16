America’s Cup – Back to Course A for Day 7 racing

It will be back to Course A for America’s Cup races 10 and 11 on Wednesday’s in Auckland.

This could be the last time of racing on course A, as although Day 7 has a forecast of light winds, stronger winds are forecast for the coming days if racing needs to continue in order to reach a final result.

The day 7 forecast is for wind speed of 7 to 11 knots from the N to NE.

Course A has become notorious for presenting very few passing opportunities, putting the emphasis on winning the start and then close covering to maintain that lead.

Emirates Team New Zealand lead Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli by 6 wins to 3. If ETNZ win a seventh race they win the 36th America’s Cup match.

Luna Rossa will need to win both races on Wednesday to take the match into another day of competition.

Racing will continue Wednesday at 16:15 local time 03:15 UK time.

BBC TV in the UK is showing the racing from 03:00 hrs UK. It is then available on the Red Button One at 07:00 hrs UK.

All the AC36 matches are being shown live on Sky TV between 05:00 and 07:00 hrs UK time, from Wednesday.

The America’s Cup YouTube channel also has a free live stream in the UK.