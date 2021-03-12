Star Bacardi Cup – Kusznierewicz and Prada take fourth race win

Racing for the 94th Bacardi Cup continued with two back to back races on a double triangle course and the race discard coming into play after race 4.

Defending Bacardi Cup champions Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada (POL) racked up two more race wins to make it four in a row.

Their unrelenting performance could prove invincible, but nobody triumphs at the Bacardi Cup win without a battle to the end.

Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise (USA) scored a 2, 5 to sit three points off the leaders, with John MacCausland and Phil Trinter finishing 4, 2 and, now able to discard their DNC from race 1, they advance nine places to third overall.

In fourth place (top image) are Augie Diaz and Marcus Koy (USA) with a 3, 3 tied on ten points with MacCausland and Trinter.

2021 Bacardi Cup Invitational – Leaders after Race 4, 1 discard (25 entries)

1st POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada 1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd USA 8423 Eric doyle / Payson Infelise 2 2 2 5 – – 6 pts

3rd USA 8448 John MacCausland / Phil Trinter 26/DNC 4 4 2 – – 10 pts

4th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Marcus Koy 4 5 3 3 – – 10 pts

5th USA 8528 George Szabo / Guy Avellon 3 3 8 6 – – 12 pts

6th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth 5 8 5 10 – – 18 pts

7th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Kilian Weise 6 10 6 7 – – 19 pts

8th USA 8555 John Ferguson Dane III / Art Anisov 8 9 7 8 – – 23 pts

9th USA 8522 Joshua Powell / Mark Strube 7 11 10 9 – – 26 pts

10th USA 8546 Shane Zwingelberg / Rick Burgess 10 7 9 12 – – 26 pts

11th GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Philip Carlsson 26/RET 6 12 14 – – 32 pts

Full results available here . . .

Restricted entries for all fleets due to covid-19 has seen the Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta whittled down from its usual 200+ boat entry list and over 500 sailors to 64 entries, with only the Star, J/70 and Melges 24 able to race.

J/70 Class – Provisional Results after Race 3 (22 entries)

1. Travis Odenbach / Andy Horton / Geoff Becker / Danny Lawless (USA 40) – 7 pts

2. Joel Ronning / Jud Smith / Kris Stoke / Patrick Wilson (USA 65) – 10 pts

3. John Brim / Zeke Horowitz / Zach Mason / Ian Coleman (USA 340) – 11 pts

4. Vernon Robert / Paula Herman / Nicholas Robertson / Rodrigo Robles / Sophie Robertson (CHI 1038) – 17 pts

5. Robert Hughes / Cameron Appleton / Thomas Allin / Ty Baird (USA 353) – 19 pts

Melges 24 Class – Provisional Results after Race 3 (17 entries)

1. Bruce Ayres / Jeremy Wilmot / Tomas Dietrich / Ted Hackney / Chelsea Simms (USA 851) – 8 pts

2. Travis Weisleder / John Bowden / Mark Mendelblatt / Haide Goodrick (USA 858) – 11 pts

3. Laura Grondin / Taylor Canfield / Rich Peale / Scott Ewing / Cole Brauer (USA 864) – 12 pts

4. John Brown / Jeff Bonanni / Mike Buckley / Charlie Smythe / George Peet (USA 856) – 13 pts

5. Bora Gulari / Kyle Navin / Norman Berge / Ian Liberty / Micheal Menniger (USA 820) – 21 pts

Full results available here . . .