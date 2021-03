2021 RS:X Open European & Youth Worlds – Day 1 Results

First day of racing for the RS:X Open European Championships and Youth Worlds at Vilamoura, Portugal.

Only one race result posted at present, will update if more results received.

Women – RS:X European Championships and Youth Worlds (22 entries)

1st DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 1 pts

2nd ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 2 pts

3rd POL 8 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA – – 3 pts

4th PER 50 Maria Belen BAZO – – 4 pts

5th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON – – 5 pts

6th JPN 35 Megumi ISEDA SEGAWA – – 6 pts

7th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 7 pts

8th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 8 pts

9th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 9 pts

10th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 10 pts

Men – RS:X European Championships and Youth Worlds (38 entries)

1st NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 1 pts

2nd POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 2 pts

3rd ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 3 pts

4th ESP 1 Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 4 pts

5th ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 5 pts

6th ESP 29 Sergi ESCANDELL MARI – – 6 pts

7th NED 11 Sil HOEKSTRA – – 7 pts

8th RUS 7 Aleksandr ASKEROV – – 8 pts

9th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ – – 9 pts

10th JPN 11 Makoto TOMIZAWA – – 10 pts

11th POL 28 Radoslaw FURMANSKI – – 11 pts

12th NOR 252 Endre FUNNEMARK – – 12 pts

13th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – 13 pts

14th ESP 7 Ivan PASTOR LAFUENTE – – 14 pts

15th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 15 pts

16th ITA 171 Carlo CIABATTI – – 16 pts

17th ISR 8 Ofek ELIMELECH – – 17 pts

18th GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS – – 18 pts

19th CYP 1 Andreas CARIOLOU – – 19 pts

20th RUS 21 Vladislav BURMISTRENKO – – 20 pts

21st GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 21 pts