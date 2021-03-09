18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Championship hits the restart button

The JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff 2021 Championship was turned on its head following the disqualification of front-runner tech2, compounded by their retirement from Race 4 after a collision.

This effectively hit the restart button for the event, and the Smeg team of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Trent Barnabas took full advantage with back-to-back wins in races 3 and 4.

Smeg now sit top of the leaderboard, with a five point lead ahead of Yandoo Winning Group of John Winning Jr, Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton.

In third place is Andoo of Marcus Ashley-Jones, Jeronimo Harrison and Cam Gundy a further three points back.

Former leaders Tech2 of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake now sit down in 12th place and 39 points off the leaders.

Smeg won the first race (R3) with a 48s victory from Yandoo (John Winning Snr), with Yandoo Winning Group (John Winning Jr) a further 51s back in third place.

In the second race (R4) Smeg finished 19s ahead of Andoo (Marcus Ashley-Jones) with third Shaw and Partners Financial Services.

It was in race 4 that Tech2’s championship hopes took a further blow when they tacked on to starboard below AppliancesOnline.com.au, resulting in their wings connecting and both teams out of the race.

Frank Quealey

2021 JJ Giltinan Championship – Provisional After 4 races (20 entries)

1st Smeg (Michael Coxon Jnr ) 2 6 1 1 – – 10 pts

2nd Yandoo Winning Group (John Winning Jnr) 3 1 3 8 – – 15 pts

3rd Andoo (Marcus Ashley Jones ) 4 4 8 2 – – 18 pts

4th Noakesailing (Sean Langman) 9 2 7 4 – – 22 pts

5th Finport Finance / Breene Solicitors (Keagan York ) 3 3 9 10 – – 25 pts

6th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Jim Colley) 10 8 5 3 – – 26 pts

7th Bird and Bear ( Nick Daly) 7 5 4 11 – – 27 pts

8th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) 6 15 2 5 – – 28 pts

9th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett ) 5 7 18 9 – – 39 pts

10th thekitchenmaker.com.au (Jordan Girdis) 14 10 10 7 – – 41 pts

11th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) 11 9 12 14 – – 46 pts

12th Tech2 (Jack Macartney) 1 21 6 21 – – 49 pts

13th Vintec (Tom Cunich) 21 11 15 6 – – 53 pts

14th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) 13 14 14 16 – – 57 pts

15th AppliancesOnline.com.au (Simon Nearn) 8 12 20 21 – – 61 pts

16th Rag & Famish Hotel (Anthony Young) 15 13 19 15 – – 62 pts

17th Queenslander (Dave Hayter) 18 21 11 12 – – 62 pts

18th Lazarus Capital Partners (Lachlan Steel) 16 18 13 17 – – 64 pts

19th Ilve (Pedro Vozone) 19 16 17 13 – – 65 pts

20th Lumix (Alex Watson) 17 17 16 18 – – 68 pts

JJ Giltinan Championship, Race Dates:

Wednesday March 10, 2021 – Races 5 and 6

Thursday March 11, 2021 – Race 7

Saturday March 13, 2021 – Race 8

Sunday March 14, 2021 – Race 9