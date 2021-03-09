18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Championship hits the restart button

The JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff 2021 Championship was turned on its head following the disqualification of front-runner tech2, compounded by their retirement from Race 4 after a collision.
This effectively hit the restart button for the event, and the Smeg team of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Trent Barnabas took full advantage with back-to-back wins in races 3 and 4.
Smeg now sit top of the leaderboard, with a five point lead ahead of Yandoo Winning Group of John Winning Jr, Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton.
In third place is Andoo of Marcus Ashley-Jones, Jeronimo Harrison and Cam Gundy a further three points back.
Former leaders Tech2 of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake now sit down in 12th place and 39 points off the leaders.
Smeg won the first race (R3) with a 48s victory from Yandoo (John Winning Snr), with Yandoo Winning Group (John Winning Jr) a further 51s back in third place.
In the second race (R4) Smeg finished 19s ahead of Andoo (Marcus Ashley-Jones) with third Shaw and Partners Financial Services.
It was in race 4 that Tech2’s championship hopes took a further blow when they tacked on to starboard below AppliancesOnline.com.au, resulting in their wings connecting and both teams out of the race.
Frank Quealey
2021 JJ Giltinan Championship – Provisional After 4 races (20 entries)
1st Smeg (Michael Coxon Jnr ) 2 6 1 1 – – 10 pts
2nd Yandoo Winning Group (John Winning Jnr) 3 1 3 8 – – 15 pts
3rd Andoo (Marcus Ashley Jones ) 4 4 8 2 – – 18 pts
4th Noakesailing (Sean Langman) 9 2 7 4 – – 22 pts
5th Finport Finance / Breene Solicitors (Keagan York ) 3 3 9 10 – – 25 pts
6th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Jim Colley) 10 8 5 3 – – 26 pts
7th Bird and Bear ( Nick Daly) 7 5 4 11 – – 27 pts
8th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) 6 15 2 5 – – 28 pts
9th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett ) 5 7 18 9 – – 39 pts
10th thekitchenmaker.com.au (Jordan Girdis) 14 10 10 7 – – 41 pts
11th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) 11 9 12 14 – – 46 pts
12th Tech2 (Jack Macartney) 1 21 6 21 – – 49 pts
13th Vintec (Tom Cunich) 21 11 15 6 – – 53 pts
14th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) 13 14 14 16 – – 57 pts
15th AppliancesOnline.com.au (Simon Nearn) 8 12 20 21 – – 61 pts
16th Rag & Famish Hotel (Anthony Young) 15 13 19 15 – – 62 pts
17th Queenslander (Dave Hayter) 18 21 11 12 – – 62 pts
18th Lazarus Capital Partners (Lachlan Steel) 16 18 13 17 – – 64 pts
19th Ilve (Pedro Vozone) 19 16 17 13 – – 65 pts
20th Lumix (Alex Watson) 17 17 16 18 – – 68 pts
JJ Giltinan Championship, Race Dates:
Wednesday March 10, 2021 – Races 5 and 6
Thursday March 11, 2021 – Race 7
Saturday March 13, 2021 – Race 8
Sunday March 14, 2021 – Race 9