470 World Championships – Day 2 at Vilamoura

Second day of the 470 World Championships taking place at Vilamoura, Portugal with more light conditions for the three fleets.

Not a good day for the Team GB Olympic sailors as the light winds scuppered British hopes.

In the women Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre drop out of contention with a 15 and 20 putting them in 17th place.

While in the men, Luke Patience and Chris Grube had a 16 and 26 and drop to 21st, now behind the other British pair Martin Wrigley and Alex Hughes who are in 16th place.

As day 1, Britain’s best results were in the new mixed crew 470 event, where Amy Seabright and James Taylor (5,5) move into third place, and Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (3, 11) are now in fourth place.



Freya Black and Marcus Tressler (7,13) are 7th and Georgina Povall and Arran Holman (11, 12) in 11th.



Leading the Mixed 470 event are Maria Marchesini and Bruno Festo of Italy, two points ahead of Gil Cohen and Noam Homri of Israel.

In the men’s 470 event Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez (1, 19) keep a two point lead ahead of Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom (15, 3) of Sweden after five races.

Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov (6, 1) are in third place.

In the women, Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero (6, 1) of Spain move into the lead, five points ahead of day 1 leaders Camille Lecointre and Aloïse Retornaz (19, 3) of France.

Italy’s Benedetta Di Salle and Alessandra Dubbini won the first women’s race, they are 11th overall.

470 Women – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (27 entries)

1st ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA – – 5 1 -8 6 1 – – 13 pts

2nd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 1 2 12 -19 3 – – 18 pts

3rd ISR 11 Noya BAR-AM and Shahar TIBI – – 3 -7 7 3 7 – – 20 pts

4th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bianca CARUSO – – 11 4 5 4 -19 – – 24 pts

5th GER 24 Nadine BOEHM and Ann-Christin GOLIASS – – 8 -23 2 5 10 – – 25 pts

6th NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERKHOUT – – 7 3 -22 10 8 – – 28 pts

17th GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 2 -22 16 15 20 – – 53 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (29 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ – – 1 7 2 1 -19 – – 11 pts

2nd SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM – – 4 1 5 -15 3 – – 13 pts

3rd RYF 5 Pavel SOZYKIN and Denis GRIBANOV – – 6 2 -16 6 1 – – 15 pts

4th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Pedro COSTA – – 2 9 7 2 -23 – – 20 pts

5th GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS – – 3 4 13 -17 2 – – 22 pts

6th SUI 46 Kilian WAGEN and Gregoire SIEGWART – – 5 3 -21 14 4 – – 26 pts

GBR:

16th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Alexander HUGHES – – 8 17 DPI 18 8 – – 51 pts

21th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Christian GRUBE – – DSQ 5 19 16 26 – – 66 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st ITA 54 Maria Vittoria MARCHESINI and Bruno FESTO – – 4 2 4 -13 4 – – 14 pts

2nd ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noam H0MRI – – 6 1 1 8 -9 – – 16 pts

3rd GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and James TAYLOR – – 1 5 -6 5 5 – – 16 pts

4th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 7 4 3 3 -11 – – 17 pts

5th FRA 91 Hugo LE CLECH and Colombe JULIA – – 10 8 -17 1 2 – – 21 pts

6th USA 1834 Louisa NORDSTROM and Trevor BORNARTH – – 13 -18 7 4 1 – – 25 pts

Other GBR:

7th GBR 875 Freya BLACK and Marcus TRESSLER – – 2 3 -16 7 13 – – 25 pts

11th GBR 889 Georgina POVALL and Arran HOLMAN – – 3 -12 9 11 12 – – 35 pts

