Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta – Day 2 Results

Another strong breeze day of 20-25 knots and knock-back waves, demanding huge physical effort and concentration from the Bacardi Cup Star fleet.

Ten minutes before racing got underway, the Star fleet held a memorial start in honor of James ‘Ding’ Schoonmaker who passed away on 19 January 2021. A world class sailor and stalwart in the Star fleet and the sailing world, Ding’s contributions and philanthropy have reached out and benefited multitudes of sailors.

Race 2 was a repeat of yesterday’s opening race as the same line-up claimed the top three places. Defending Champions Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada (POL) were out front, followed by Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise (USA) with George Szabo and Guy Avellon (USA) rounding out the top three.

Bouncing back from a DNC yesterday, 2013 Star Class World Champions John MacCausland and Phil Trinter (USA) claimed a 4th place to secure the biggest leader board gain and step up to 12th overall.

Close behind were Augie Diaz/Marcus Koy in 5th place, keeping them firm in fourth overall.

2021 Bacardi Cup Invitational – Provisional Leaders after Race 2 (25 entries)

1st POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd USA 8423 eric doyle / Payson Infelise 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd USA 8528 George Szabo / Guy Avellon 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Marcus Koy 4 5 – – 9 pts

5th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth 5 8 – – 13 pts

6th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Kilian Weise 6 10 – – 16 pts

7th USA 8546 Shane Zwingelberg / Keith Gardner 10 7 – – 17 pts

8th USA 8555 John Ferguson Dane III / Greg Smith 8 9 – – 17 pts

9th USA 8522 Joshua Powell / Mark Strube 7 11 – – 18 pts

10th USA 8504 Scott Barnard / Craig Moss 11 11/RDG – – 22 pts

GBR:

15th GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Philip Carlsson 26/RET 6 – – 32 pts

Full results available here . . .