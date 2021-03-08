470 World Championships – Day 1 results in Vilamoura

First day of the 470 World Championships taking place at Vilamoura, Portugal produced some light, shifty conditions for the three fleets.
In the men’s 470 event Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez of Spain, runners up in 2019, take a 2 point lead ahead of Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden after three races. In third place are Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis of Greece.
Not a good start for Team GB members Luke Patience and Chris Grube (11,5,19) who finished the day in 9th place.
In the women’s 470 event, Camille Lecointre and Aloïse Retornaz of France opened their campaign with a 1, 2 and discarding a 12 they take a 3 point lead ahead of Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Canreo of Spain who won the second race.
Team GB sailors and defending champions, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre started well with a second place, but then posted a 22 and 16 to finish the day down in 11th place and 15 points off the leaders.
Britain’s best results were in the new mixed crew 470 event, where Freya Black and Marcus Tressler are in second place, three points off leaders Gil Cohen and Noam Homri of Israel who won races 2 and 3.
In third place are another British pair, Amy Seabright and James Taylor who won the opening race.
And continuing the good news Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr are 5th, and 7th are Georgina Povall and Arran Holman.
470 Men – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (29 entries)
1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ – – 1 -7 2 – – 3 pts
2nd SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM – – 4 1 -5 – – 5 pts
3rd GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS – – 3 4 -13 – – 7 pts
4th RYF 5 Pavel SOZYKIN and Denis GRIBANOV – – 6 2 -16 – – 8 pts
5th SUI 46 Kilian WAGEN and Gregoire SIEGWART – – 5 3 -21 – – 8 pts
GBR:
9th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Chris GRUBE – – 11 5 -19 – – 16 pts
470 Women – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (27 entries)
1st FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 1 2 -12 – – 3 pts
2nd ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA – – 5 1 -8 – – 6 pts
3rd ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bianca CARUSO – – -11 4 5 – – 9 pts
4th GER 24 Nadine BOEHM and Ann-Christin GOLIASS – – 8 -23 2 – – 10 pts
5th ISR 11 Noya BAR-AM and Shahar TIBI – – 3 -7 7 – – 10 pts
6th NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERKHOUT – – 7 3 -22 – – 10 pts
GBR:
11th GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 2 -22 16 – – 18 pts
470 Mixed – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (20 entries)
1st ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noam H0MRI – – -6 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd GBR 875 Freya BLACK and Marcus TRESSLER – – 2 3 -16 – – 5 pts
3rd GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and James TAYLOR – – 1 5 -6 – – 6 pts
4th ITA 54 Maria MARCHESINI and Bruno FESTO – – -4 2 4 – – 6 pts
5th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – -7 4 3 – – 7 pts
6th ISR 121 Tal SADE and Noa LASRY – – -10 6 2 – – 8 pts
7th GBR 889 Georgina POVALL and Arran HOLMAN – – 3 -12 9 – – 12 pts