Beyou finishes the Vendee Globe in 13th place

Jérémie Beyou, who was one of the outstanding pre-start favourites to win the Vendée Globe, crossed the finish line in 13th place on Saturday 6 February 2021.



Beyou had to return to Les Sables d’Olonne because of technical breakdowns and restart over nine days after the fleet started on Sunday 8 November.

Starting 32nd and last when he left the dock again more than nine days behind his fellow competitors Beyou achieved a feat that was never considered one of his targets, finishing in the middle of the fleet.

The skipper of Charal finished at 08:15:58 hrs UTC in an elapsed time of 89 days, 18 hours, 58 seconds.

He finished 9 days, 15 hours, 12 seconds after winner Yannick Bestaven.

Finishing in 14th place, just a few hours behind Beyou, was Romain Attanasio who crossed the finish line in an elapsed time is 90 days, 02 hours, 46 minutes and 02 seconds.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 90 – Sat 6 Feb – 15:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 03:19:46 – Race time: 80d 03h 44m 46s

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – Arrival date: 27/01/2021 19:35:47 – Race time: 80d 06h 15m 47s

3rd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – Arrival date: 27/01/2021 23:45:12 – Race time: 80d 10h 25m 12s

4th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 19:19:55

5th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 10:19:45

6th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 04:42:01

7th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 11:18:20

8th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 12:02:20

9th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – Arrival date: 29/01/2021 09:05:20

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – Arrival date: 30/01/2021 03:50:15

11th FRA Armel TRIPON – ‘OCCITANE EN PROVENCE – Arrival date: 01/02/2021 06:27:50

12th FRA Clarisse CREMER – BANQUE POPULAIRE X – Arrival date: 03/02/2021 15:44:25

13th FRA Jérémie BEYOU – CHARAL – Arrival date: 06/02/2021 08:15:58

14th FRA Romain ATTANASIO – PURE-Best Western® – Arrival date: 06/02/2021 16:06:02

GBR:

19th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 1495 nm to Finish

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 2495 nm to Finish

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke, Sébastien Destremau

