US Court confirm $4,5 million damages award to Laser designer Bruce Kirby

On 2 February 2021 the The Untited States Court District of Connectcut found in favour of Bruce Kirby, Inc. on its Lanham Act claims against Quarter Moon, Incorporated.

The Honorable Jeffrey A. Meyer, United States District Judge, denied the defendants’ (Quarter Moon) motion to dismiss and for new trial, and granted in part and denied in part plaintiffs’ (Bruce Kirby) motion for entry of judgment.

Damages award were of $2,056,736.33 against Quarter Moon, and a compensatory damages award of US$2,520,578.81 against LaserPerformance (Europe) Limited.

A total of US$4,577,314.

In addition an award of attorneys’ fees under the Lanham Act in favor of Bruce Kirby, Inc. against Quarter Moon, in the amount of US$734,528.30.

The case is closed.

The latest court decision folllows the jury award back in February 14, 2020 when the Connecticut Court gave a US$6m verdict in favour of the Laser designer Bruce Kirby for trademark infringement and misappropriation of his name.

Bruce Kirby was born in Ottawa, Canada. A former editor of the magazine Yacht Racing, he designed the Laser in 1969.

Kirby also represented Canada at the 1956 and 1964 Olympics in the Finn, and in a Star in 1968.

In 2017 Kirby was invested into the Order of Canada for his contributions to the sport of sailing.

