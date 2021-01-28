Lanzarote Olympic Winter Regatta completes Laser and Radial events

Changed conditions for the final day of the Lanzarote Olympic Winter Series, but leaders remain the same . . .

Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France won the men’s Laser event, finishing 13 points ahead of Brazil’s Robert Scheidt.

Giovanni Coccoluto of Italy won the medal race and took third place overall.

Anne Marie Rindom of Denmark dominated the women’s Radial event with seven race wins and a 25 point victory.

Second overall was Hungarian Maria Edi and third Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece, who was the medal race winnerahead of Rindom.

Ireland’s Annalise Murphey was well placed until the final light weather days, she finished fifth overall after a last place in the medal race.

No British competitors in these two events, but Britain’s Olympic pair Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre took second overall in the earlier 470 event.

The regatta was a great success for the organisers, Real Club Náutico de Arrecife and Marina Rubicón, with a total of 233 Olympic and pre-Olympic sailors from 34 countries around the world participating.

It remains to be seen how many of the international events coming up in March and April will actually take place, or even the Olympics!

Laser – Final leaders after 10 races – Medal Race and Total points (31 entries)

1st FRA Jean-Baptiste BERNAZ – – 10 – – 45 pts

2nd BRA ROBERT SCHEIDT – – 8 – – 58 pts

3rd ITA GIOVANNI COCCOLUTO – – 2 – – 64 pts

4th ITA ALESSIO SPADONI – – 12 – – 67 pts

5th PER STEFANO PESCHIERA – – 6 – – 68 pts

6th IRL FINN LYNCH – – 4 – – 85 pts

7th SUI ELIOT MERCERON – – 16 – – 85 pts

8th ITA NICOLO VILLA – – 14 – – 94 pts

9th NED DUKO BOS – – 20 – – 99 pts

10th TUR BERKAY ABAY – – 18 – – 121 pts

Radial – Final leaders after 10 races – Medal Race and Total points (40 entries)

1st DEN ANNE-MARIE RINDOM – – 4 – – 27 pts

2nd HUN MARIA ERDI – – 8 – – 52 pts

3rd GRE VASILEIA KARACHALIOU – – 2 – – 57 pts

4th NOR LINE FLEM HOST – – 6 – – 68 pts

5th IRL ANNALISE MURPHY – – 20 – – 76 pts

6th GER SVENJA WEGER – – 12 – – 103 pts

7th SWE JOSEFIN OLSSON – – 16 – – 109 pts

8th FIN TUULA TENKANEN – – 10 – – 110 pts

9th POL MAGDALENA KWASNA – – 18 – – 118 pts

10th DEN ANNA MUNCH – – 14 – – 121 pts

Full results available here . . .

