Prada Cup – Semi-Final of the America’s Cup Challenger Selection Series

The second stage of the Prada Cup, Challenger Selection Series features the Semi-final between American Magic and Luna Rossa.



The semi-final features a knockout race series starting on Friday 29 January.

The first to win four races will go through to face Ineos Team UK in the Prada Cup Final.

Two match races will be held on each of the first three days, with a single race on the final day – Tue 2 Feb – if required.

The loser is eliminated from the event.



Matt Sheahan provides a summary on the eve of the Prada Cup and the start of knockout racing. Have American Magic done enough to get back up to speed and race-ready?

Viewing Options

Live racing will be available here on Sailweb from 04:00 hrs (2am) UK time on Friday 29 January.

All racing will also be available live in the UK on America’s Cup You Tube, and also on Sky Sports Mix from 2am each race day, repeated again at 9am.

