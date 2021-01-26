America’s Cup – Semi-Final stage of the Prada Cup

With Ineos Team UK safely through to the Prada Cup final, action turns to the semi-final series to decide who they they will face in the Final.

The semi-final features a seven race series between Luna Rossa and American Magic, starting on Friday 29 January.

The first to win four races will go through to face Ineos Team UK in the Prada Cup Final.

The loser is eliminated from the event.

The two teams must declare their boat/equipment to be used in the Semi Final by 15:00 hrs NZL, Wednesday 27 January.

The first Semi Final race will take place at 15:00hrs NZL (02:00 hrs GBR)

Viewing Options

All racing will be available live in the UK on AC You Tube, and also on Sky Sports Mix from 2am each race day, repeated again at 9am.

The Prada Cup Final stage is a best of thirteen race series.

The first team to reach seven race wins claims the Prada Cup trophy and becomes the official Challenger for the 36th America’s Cup.

The official Challenger will then race the America’s Cup Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the 36th America’s Cup match starting on the 6 March.

Related Post:

The America’s Cup, the British Olympic Sailing Team and the Coronavirus pandemic