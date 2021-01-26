Vendee Globe – Final roll of the dice

Charlie Dalin (APIVA) maintains his Vendee Globe lead ahead of Boris Herrmann (Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco) and Louis Burton (Bureau Vallée 2).

At the 14:00 check, Dalin has gybed off the Finisterre DST to head north into the Bay of Biscay.

Louis Burton had broken away earlier and also gone north . . . maintaining his speed advantage . . . to join the Ruyant and Bestaven.



Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) in fourth and fifth placed Yannick Bestaven (Maître Coq IV, went north earlier, have gybed towards Les Sables d’Olonne and will hope to come in come in faster to close down the leading pair.

In terms of the time/distance deltas and the compensations right now Dalin could just win outright but a realistic appraisal will only really be possible when all are heading towards Les Sables d’Olonne.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 79 – Tue 26 Jan – Updated at 14:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 411 nm to finish – sailing at 11+ knots

2nd FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 82 nm – sailing at 12+ knots

3rd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 139 nm – sailing at 15+ knots

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 255 nm

5th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 295 nm

6th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 344 nm

7th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 412 nm

8th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 502 nm

9th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 633 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 903 nm

GBR:

19th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 3353 nm

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4462 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke, Sébastien Destremau

