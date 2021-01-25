tech2 dominate 18ft Skiff Championship

The recently crowned NSW champion tech2 18ft Skiff team totally dominated a great day’s racing in races 2 and 3 of the Australian 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour.

In North East winds ranging from 18-25 knots, the tech2 team of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake, now have a record of three wins from the three races sailed so far in the championship.

The highly-rated Smeg team of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Trent Barnabas pushed tech2 to the limit in the early race but, after leading narrowly at the first windward mark, was unable to hold back the powerful tech2 challenge.

tech2 won the first race (Race 2 of the championship) by just 15s from Smeg. Finport Finance of Keagan York, was a further 1m 6s back in third place.

In race 3, which was sailed in a freshening breeze, tech2’s winning margin over Smeg was 35s.

Andoo of Steve Thomas was a further 11s back in third place.

Frank Quealey

2021 Australian 18ft Skiff Championship – Leaders after 3 races (18 entries)

1st Tech2 (Jack Macartney / Charlie Wyatt / Lewis Brake) – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd Smeg (Michael Coxon Jnr / Ricky Bridge / Trent Barnabas) – – 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd Noakesailing (Sean Langman / Ed Powys / Josh Porebski) – – 3 5 4 – – 12 pts

4th Andoo (Steve Thomas / Cam Gundy / Rhys Mara) – – 7 4 3 – – 14 pts

5th Finport Finance / Breene & Breene Solicitors (Keagan York / Matt Stenta / Phil Marshall) – – 6 3 5 – – 14 pts

6th Winning Group (John Winning Jnr / Seve Jarvin / Sam Newton) – – 4 6 7 – – 17 pts