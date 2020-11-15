Fastnet Race course is back on the table at RORC AGM/EGM

The Royal Ocean Racing Club has announced that they will hold a virtual AGM and EGM on Monday 7 December 2020.

A central item of these meetings will be the course for the 2021 Fastnet Race, and more particularly where it will finish.

The Irish afloat.ie website has reported that a significant group of the grassroots members of the RORC disagree with the decision to reroute the Fastnet Race to finish in Cherburg, France, rather than the traditional finishing port of Plymouth, England.

Sufficient numbers were collected to force the RORC to hold an EGM under Club Rule 16.1, with the proposal, that something as significant and central as the Fastnet Race course to the RORC’s existence and ethos, should be decided only by the agreement of the full membership.

When the change of course was announced, without any membership vote, in November 2019, the RORC said that the move was to encourage and secure the future development of the race and open it to more competitors – in 2019 the race had a waiting list of 150 boats.

The new course increases the traditional 608 nm course from Cowes via the Fasnet Rock to Plymouth, to 695 nm to the finish in Cherburg, France.

Entries have been limited in recent years because of berthing constraints in Plymouth, but it is claimed that Cherbourg can offer significant additional berthing and improved facilities for competitors.

Related Post:

RORC moves Rolex Fastnet Race finish to France