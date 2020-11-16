Vendee Globe – Nicolas Troussel Dismasted NW of the Cape Verdes

French skipper Nicolas Troussel has dismasted on CORUM L’Épargne early Monday morning.

Trussell, who was lying in seventh place in the Vendée Globe, was racing south in brisk NE’ly trade wind conditions some 260 nautical miles NW of the Cape Verde islands when he dismasted.

Troussel, 46, was not injured and is in the process of securing the boat before further assessing the situation.

Just hours earlier, at 05:00 hrs, he had reported . . .

‘It is a speed course towards the Doldrums with no manoeuvres but it is not very comfortable as it slams but it is OK. There is not really a lot of sea. We are foiling and it is fast and you have to pay attention.

It is not easy to do anything really, not easy to sleep I have a good bunk. I have an energy problem I broke a hydrogenator, we don’t have a solution for the moment. I have one reef in the main and my small gennaker up.’

By 09:00 hrs he had reported dismasting.