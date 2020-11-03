Optimist Halloween Cup draws 200+ to Lake Garda

Another big entry for the Optimist class at their latest event on Lake Garda, despite participation more than halved due to the restrictions that many visitors had to respect.

Over 200 participants from 11 nations took part in the Halloween Cup at Torbole, Italy. The last seasonal event organized by the Circolo Vela Torbole reserved for children aged 9 to 15.

Overall winner in the Juniors was Rocco Wright from Ireland finishing with three race wins from the five races. In second place was Alex Demurtas ITA and third Lorenzo Ghirotti ITA.

In fourth place was Levi Bernhardtz SWE and looking like a ‘chip off the old block’ in fifth was Eric Scheidt, son of the Olympic Champions Robert Scheidt BRA and Gintare Volungeviciute LTU.

In the younger Cadet event, Artur Brighenti finished first ahead of Mattia Benamati and Leonardo Grossi, all of Italy.

No GBR entries.

Optimist Halloween Cup – Final Junior Leaders (152 entries)

1st IRL 1636 Rocco Wright – – 1 1 -19 1 2 – – 5,0 pts

2nd ITA 9417 Alex Demurtas – – -4 2 4 2 1 – – 9,0 pts

3rd ITA 9401 Ghirotti Lorenzo – – 3 3 -5 3 4 – – 13,0 pts

4th SWE 4837 Levi Bernhardtz – – 1 1 8 4 -9 – – 14,0 pts

5th 9412 Scheidt Erik, Maschio – – 5 (ufd) 3 3 14 – – 25,0 pts

6th SWE 4838 Viggo Westerlind – – 4 (ufd) 3 11 7 – – 25,0 pts

7th ITA 9253 Avanzini Alberto – – 16 3 2 12 (bfd) – – 33,0 pts

8th HUN 704 Kis-Szölgyémi Soma – – 13 15 -23 2 3 – – 33,0 pts

9th ITA 8572 Brighenti Edoardo – – 14 10 -15 5 4 – – 33,0 pts

10th GER 1007 Levian Buescher – – 3 10 12 -13 9 – – 34,0 pts

Optimist Halloween Cup – Final Cadet Leaders (51 entries)

1st ITA 8959 Artur Brighenti – – 1 -3 3 3 1 – – 8,0 pts

2nd ITA 9241 Benamati Mattia – – 2 1 -7 1 6 – – 10,0 pts

3rd ITA 9115 Grossi Leonardo – – 8 5 5 -11 4 – – 22,0 pts

4th ITA 9391 Lorenzo Specchia – – -28 8 1 7 8 – – 24,0 pts

5th ITA 8939 Gainelli Pietro – – 4 6 -17 12 5 – – 27,0 pts

6th ITA 9101 Faini Irene – – -16 4 2 10 12 – – 28,0 pts

7th CZE 845 Jiri Tomes – – -17 7 13 6 3 – – 29,0 pts

8th ITA 7643 Sofia Berteotti – – 7 -19 10 5 10 – – 32,0 pts

9th ITA 886 Giovanni Castell – – 5 11 15 2 -19 – – 33,0 pts

10th ITA 8583 Scialpi Leandro – – 26 2 4 -27 2 – – 34,0 pts

Full results available here . . .