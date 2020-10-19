Rolex Middle Sea Race Line Honours for Maserati Multi70

Maserati Multi70, skippered by Giovanni Soldini, take Multihull Line Honours on Monday 19 October in an elapsed time of 2 days, 08 hours 31 minutes 31 seconds.

Maserati Multi70 (ITA) crossed the finish line of the 2020 Rolex Middle Sea Race at the Royal Malta Yacht Club to take Multihull Line Honours at 20:41:31 CEST.

Mana (ITA), owned by Riccardo Pavoncelli, finished fifteen minutes behind after a closely fought battle around the course.

At the front of the monohull fleet, a fascinating duel continues to develop.

At the Favignana transit point, the gap between I Love Poland and Marton Josza’s Wild Joe was around 0.5nm and three minutes on the water, with Wild Joe seven hours ahead on corrected time.

An enthralling race to the finish beckons.