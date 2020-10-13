The RS Aero Inland Championships at Draycote Water, also incorporating the Ladies, Masters and RS Aero 9 National Championships on 10/11th October 2020.

The event provided a pleasant escape from the disruption caused by COVID-19.

The 87 RS Aero entries over three fleets saw a range of conditions, from strong gusts on Saturday to lighter patchier airs on Sunday, generating good racing in every fleet.

The 26 boat RS Aero 5 fleet saw close racing throughout the weekend, with varying gusts and shifts.

The final results were very close, with just four points separating the top 3 – consistency was key with only one discard from the 8-race series.

Jonathan Bailey of Grafham Water SC took the overall win in the Aero 5 ahead of Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham SC) and Mike Wood (Draycote Water SC).

First three Ladies in the fleet were Abby Hire (RLymSC/LTSC), Alice Lucy (Rutland SC) and Caitlin Atkin (Maidenhead SC).

First Masters were Tim Rush (Notts Country SC) and Gary Walton (Draycote Water SC).

The RS Aero 7 fleet was largest of the weekend with 34 boats competing for the Inland Championships.

Craig Williamson took the overall event win ahead of Noah Rees (Lymington Town and Richard Pye (Draycote Water SC).

Top Ladies in the 7 fleet were Eleanor Craig (Draycote Water SC), Cathy Partington (Leigh and Lowton SC) in a prototype RS Aero 6 and Steph Harding.

Top Masters were John Derbyshire (Emsworth SC), Edward Tuite-Dalton (Draycote Water SC) and David Blaker (Thorpe Bay SC).

The Inlands also doubled as the RS Aero 9 National Championships, with 20 boats contesting for the Nationals title.

Peter Barton (Lymington Town) took the overall win and Aero 9 National Championship. He was followed by Tim Hire (RLymYC/LTSC) and Greg Bartlett (Starcross YC).

Top 3 Masters were David Cherrill (Broadwater SC), Neil Crosby (Bowmoor SC) and Sandy Day, all the way from Loch Lomond SC.

Many thanks must go to the team at Draycote Water SC who organised and ran the amazing COVID-friendly event. Thanks to Rooster for their generous support and a special mention to Inge and Richard Pye for organising the prizes.

