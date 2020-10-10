Second capsize for Emirates Team New Zealand

Emirates Team New Zealand are reported to have capsized their AC75 while sailing in strong winds early Saturday morning (NZDT).

The AC75 was quickly righted and towed back to the team base to check for any damage. No crew members were reported to have been injured in incident.

Wind conditions were reported to have been at the top end of the scale for sailing an AC75 – 20 to 25 knots.

This is the second time that the New Zealand team have capsized Te Aihe, their first AC75 hull design (Image above of capsize in Dec 2019).

Back in December 2019 ETNZ capsized Te Aihe, in what the Cup defender described as a little whoopsie, all “part of the learning”.

The four America’s Cup teams are preparing to launch their new AC75 designs in the next couple of weeks.

The USA American Magic team expected to launch their second boat, Patriot, as early as next week, after they rolled out the new hull to fit the mast this week.

Both the British and Italian teams now have their second boats at their Auckland bases, and are completeing fitting out.

