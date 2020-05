The Italian website FareVela . . . From an anonymous source they have now published the video of Luna Rossa’s take off in Cagliari.



The official image of the incident looks more spectacular . . .

The video below is the earlier incident of the ETNZ AC75, Te Aihe, back in December 2019.

This followed a similar progression, rearing up after the gybe, but failed to round up sufficiantly to prevent a full capsize.



