Light at the end of the tunnel for Alex Thomson

Back in 2014, solo round the world yachtsman Alex Thomson performed the Mastwalk and dived into the ocean from his his moving yacht, Hugo Boss.

In this video you can see the preperations for that feat, as he climbs up the 30-meter high mast of the moving vessel for the dive into the ocean.



Thomson is now preparing to take part in the Vendée-Arctique-Les Sables, in his latest Hugo Boss IMOCA yacht, with repair work now complete.

Due to start 4 July 2020, he needs to complete a solo course of 2,000 miles, as qualification for the Vendée Globe.

Other Vendée Globe competitors who need to complete 2,000 miles are: Nicolas Troussel, Sébastien Simon, Sébastien Destremau, Didac Costa, Conrad Colman and Louis Burton.

While four have to race and complete the equivalent of a solo Transat: Kojiro Shiraishi, Armel Tripon, Isabelle Joschke and Clément Giraud.

Having finished the 2012 and 2016 editions of the Vendée Globe in third and second place respectively, Thomson is targeting victory in 2020 onboard his brand new HUGO BOSS yacht.

The start of the Vendee Globe is scheduled for Sunday, 8 November 2020 at 1:02 PM UTC+2 at Les Sables d’Olonne, France.

