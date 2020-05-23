A modified Sodebo Ultim 3 returns to the water

Under a blue sky in Lorient, a modified Sodebo Ultim 3 has returned to the water after rework for repairs, improvements and innovations, and an idle period, linked to Covid-19 confinement.

It was a new ‘flying’ version of Sodebo Ultim 3 which came out of its hangar Monday morning, with significant modifications:

A foil plane on the fin, a new central hull rudder with foil plane, a new rear fairing with an aerodynamic cover, and work on the the ergonomics of the living cell for more comfort.



It was a moment much anticipated by Thomas Coville and all his team, he commented:

“The day went super well with complicated maneuvers, and the team was very focused. There have been hours and hours of thinking to put all the pieces of the puzzle together. We thought about it for months and this launch is the result of this collective work.”

“We feel that there is pleasure, a desire after a complicated period. It’s a satisfaction to be part of this very strong team around a magnificent boat.”

