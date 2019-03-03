Thomas Coville FRA presented his brand-new Trimaran ‘Sodebo 3’

Sodebo and Thomas Coville have finally unveiled their new trimaran, ‘Sodebo Ultim 3’ which is characterized by a very advanced forward positioned cockpit.

This seeks to to optimise the weight balance and improve the physics of the boat, which also has state-of-the-art foils.

Sodebo Ultim 3 left the site at Vannes, France on Saturday, 2 March after 18 months of work in the Multiplast hanger.

Launch video actually gets to the roll-out of ‘Sodebo Ultim 3’ around the 36 minute mark . . . .



The new Sodebo Ultim 3 Specification:

32m long by 23m wide and with a 34m high mast, the hull encompasses an area the surface of four tennis courts.

The rig will apply 65T of compression to the mast foot ball, from the close to 700sqm of sails downwind.

Projected maximum speed of between 45 to 50 knots.



Great Timelapse construction video http://www.bretagne-tele.fr/tag/vannes by Alain Paulhac / Sodebo, 2 Mar 2019

The boat is expected to be launched by mid-March for first sailing trials.