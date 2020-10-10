Sailwave adds racecourse design and management product

Sailwave, the sailing results/scoring application for windows has acquired ezTrap.

ezTrap is a unique sailboat racecourse design and management application, providing a wide range of Trapezoid, Windward/Leeward and specialist courses along with a flexible ‘round the buoys’ course for Yacht Clubs and other sailing associations.

Two of the biggest challenges with sailboat racing are significantly improved with ezTrap – set-up time and accuracy.

To the best of our knowledge, it is the only app that instantly . . .

Provides Latitudes & Longitudes of all Marks & Pins

Calculates BRGs & Distance of all Marks & Pins to/from RC Signals Boat

Estimates sailing times by leg and

Scales up/down the course to meet Target Race Times for multiple fleets.

ezTrap was developed and supported by Ed Bottrell, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, and will continue to be available from his website Bottrell.ca until the end of February 2021.

Ed has retired and is pleased that Sailwave will continue to provide downloads and support through the Sailwave User Group. Future development and enhancements are possible with current and future Sailwave volunteers.

As with Sailwave, ezTrap is available as a free download for unrestricted use.

You can download the full version of ezTrap for free from the Download section of the Sailwave Website. If you are just curious you can view the User Manual from the same section.

For more information please go to the ezTrap section of the Sailwave.com website