Rain, rain and more rain . . . for the RS800 Rooster Inland Championship at Oxford SC



That was the most obvious feature of the weekend, but just to say it was very rainy would be firstly an understatement and secondly to overlook the enthusiasm of the 19 RS800s who still decided it was worth going to Farmoor despite the forecast and the lack of any social.

Not to mention even more importantly the incredible generosity of the volunteers at Oxford Sailing Club who sat out in the committee boat and safety RIBs all weekend getting soaking wet just to give us what turned out to be really excellent racing.

Winners were Rob Gullan and Dicken McLean of Hayling Island SC on 6 pts, with second Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire from Swanage SC on 8 pts and third were Luke and Emma McEwen of Royal Lymington YC on 12 pts.

Sadly (but perhaps mercifully given the lack of hot showers) this was the last RS800 circuit event of the year.

Thanks go to Oxford SC for hosting our Inlands at short notice and to Rooster, sponsors of the 2020 RS800 UK Tour, who provided very useful dry bags as prizes.

RS800 Rooster Inland Championship – Final after 5 races.

1st 1124 Rob Gullan and Dicken McLean – Hayling Island SC – – 6 pts

2nd 1231 Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire – Swanage SC – – 8 pts

3rd 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen – Royal Lymington YC – – 12 pts

4th 1144 Thomas Morris and Guy Fillmore – Hayling Island SC – – 13 pts

5th 1045 Claire Lasko and Edward Dyer – Hayling Island SC – – 20 pts

6th 982 Leo Wilkinson and Toby Bloomfield – Maidenhead SC – – 31 pts

7th 1232 Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss – Lyme Regis SC – – 33 pts

8th 1188 Daniel Goodman and Debbie Clark – Stokes Bay SC – – 36 pts

9th 1156 Hugh Brayshaw and Mary Rook – Lyme Regis SC – – 37 pts

10th 1138 Honor Fell and Robbie Gilmore – West Fleetham S.C. – – 44 pts

11th 1203 Grace Fell and Tim Gratton – Netley SC – – 45 pts

13th 1072 Dylan Collingbourne and Ollie Lewis – Burnham SC – – 50 pts

12th 1234 Monique and Billy Vennis-Ozanne – Hayling Island SC – – 50 pts

14th 1207 Phil Walker and John Mather – Hayling Island SC – – 55 pts

15th 1157 Chris Catt and Chris Martin – Netley SC – – 57 pts

16th 1126 George Smith and Alice Crick – Bough Beech SC – – 68 pts

17th 1166 Ralph Singleton and Toby Caddy – Restronguet SC – – 70 pts

18th 1129 Sam Jones and Simon Jones – Hill Head SC – – 72 pts

19th 1078 Michael Trueman and James Bennett – Oxford SC – – 80 pts