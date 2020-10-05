RS Aero UK South Western Champs at Salcombe YC

Salcombe delivered a fantastic weekend-away racing to an enthusiastic band of 15 RS Aeros to enjoy the end of summer after a disrupted season.

Overall winner was Peter Barton of Lymimngton Town SC, with a two point advantage over Chris Hatton of Bowmoor SC. In third place was Alister Morley of Salcombe YC.

At this year’s UK AGM the Class agreed to re-open discussion and trialling of the prototype RS Aero 6 rig to gauge reaction and feedback from a good cross section of sailors.

Three RS Aero 6s raced at Salcombe within the mixed RS Aero fleet on a Class recommended PY and had good racing both against each other and as a close match with the RS Aero 7s.

First Aero 6 was Andrew Daniels from Haylng Island SC, who placed fourth overall behind the three leading Aero 7s.

Next up for the UK RS Aeros is the UK Inland Championship at Draycote on 10 and 11 October.

This includes the re-scheduled RS Aero 9 UK Nationals and both UK Masters and Ladies titles too.

It looks set to be a big weekend with 87 RS Aeros now pre-entered, including a nice fleet of 22 RS Aero 9s.

RS Aero UK South Western Champs – Final after 4 races, 1 discard

1st RS AERO 7 – Peter Barton – Lymimngton Town SC 2 1 15 3 – – 6 pts

2nd RS AERO 7 – Chris Hatton – Bowmoor SC 4 -5 3 1 – – 8 pts

3rd RS AERO 7 – Alister Morley – Salcombe YC 5 15 2 4.5 – – 11.5 pts

4th RS AERO 6 – Andrew Daniels – Haylng Island SC 1 3 9 -13 – – 13 pts

5th RS AERO 7 – Richard Watsham – Starcross YC -8 2 4 7 – – 13 pts

6th RS AERO 7 – Tim Fells – Salcombe YC 3 -6 5 6 – – 14 pts

7th RS AERO 7 – Greg Bartlett – Starcross YC 13 15 1 2 – – 16 pts

8th RS AERO 7 – James Rusden – Highcliffe SC 9 4 15 4.5 – – 17.5 pts

9th RS AERO 6 – Karl Thorne – Lymimngton Town SC 7 8 8 -9 – – 23 pts

10th RS AERO 6 – Caitie Atkin – Starcross YC 6 9 -11 10 – – 25 pts

11th RS AERO 7 – Jack Miller – Felpham SC -10 7 10 8 – – 25 pts

12th RS AERO 7 – Simon Ballantine – Salcombe YC -11 10 7 11 – – 28 pts

13th RS AERO 9 – Mark Lambdin – Bradford on Avon SC -14 12 6 14 – – 32 pts

14th RS AERO 7 – Alan Markham – Upper Thames SC -12 11 12 12 – – 35 pts

15th RS AERO 7 – Caroline Driscoll – Lymimngton Town SC 16 16DNC 16 16 – – 48 pts