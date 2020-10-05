American Magic go from Scow to Skiff for second AC75

American Magic have switched from a flat-bottomed Scow hull to a deep Skiff hull for their second AC75, Patriot.

Although difficult to see with Patriot silhouetted against the sun, on the external image (above), the deep-vee bow shape is highlighted by the front trailer support shape.

The hull seems to maintain the skeg shape along the cenreline, running out to a flat aft section around the rear hull trailer support.

In the camera-shy shed image (above) looking bow-on from some distance, the trailer front hull support clearly shows the increased depth of hull when compared to an image of their first hull, Defiant (image below).

The bow also appears to feature some hull flair at the deck level, not previously seen on the hulls, with the bowsprit now built into the bow/deck junction.

The new hull shape looks like the additional skeg/bolster that was fitted to the INEOS Team’s Britannia RB1 hull in Cagliari – that hull also starting out as a flat bottomed, round bow, scow design.

The shots of the first AC75 from Prada and ETNZ show the skiff style hull with a prominant skeg on Luna Rossa (above) and what appears to a more faired bustle on Te Aihe (below).

Dean Barker, American Magic Helmsman commented,

“This whole America’s Cup cycle has been very unique in that we won’t race another boat until December. It’s a completely new class and so there’s many things we have to work on to be race-ready.”

“We know we are up against three formidable teams, so it’s going to be about doing everything as well as possible, and knowing that there are still plenty of gains on the table.”

“We have to keep chipping away at those and hope we are as good as we can be by the time we start racing in January at the Prada Cup.”

