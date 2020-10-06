RS400 Inland Championships at Grafham Water

It would appear that you have to throw a lot of obstacles at the RS400 fleet to stop them from turning up to the Inland Championships.

A poor and uncertain weather forecast, a one day event, a long drive, no evening get together, no prizegiving, along with a legal restriction on how many friends you could talk to simply weren’t enough reasons to stop 40 teams arriving at Grafham SC for this year’s event.

Overall victory went to Mike Sims and Mark Lunn (2,1,1) with a four point advantage ahead of Nick Craig and Katie Burridge (1,5,2).

Completing the virtual podium were Stephen and Sarah Cockerill (4,6,1) tied on 11 points with Sam Knight and Chris Bownes (3,3,5).

The 2020 Inland Championships were certainly different this year, but it was clear from the comments in the dinghy park that the competitors were extremely grateful for the efforts of all of those behind the scenes.

From Grafham Water SC, the title sponsor Rooster Sailing and the RS Class Association, who had held their nerve to make it happen in very difficult and testing circumstances.

And if this was how the fleet gets afloat in the current crisis, so be it.

It takes a lot to keep the 400s away.

RS400 Inland Championships- Final after 4 races, 1 discard (44 entries)

1st 1488 Michael Sims and Mark Lunn – Carsington SC – 2 1 1 -6 – – 4 pts

2nd 1500 Nick Craig and Katie Burridge – Frensham SC – 1 5 2 -7 – – 8 pts

3rd 1489 Stephen and Sarah Cockerill – Lee on Solent SC – 4 -9 6 1 – – 11 pts

4th 1235 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes – Bartley SC – 3 -13 3 5 – – 11 pts

5th 1480 Matt Mee and Edd Whitehead – Burghfield SC – 8 2 -10 4 – – 14 pts

6th 1511 Hamish Gledhill and Andy Dawson – West Riding SC – 11 -14 4 2 – – 17 pts

7th 1505 Jack Holden and Robert Henderson – Arun YC – 6 8 5 -10 – – 19 pts

8th 1460 Dave Exley and Alistair Coates – Leigh & Lowton SC – 10 -12 9 3 – – 22 pts

9th 1502 Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin – Llangorse SC – -14 6 7 9 – – 22 pts

10th 1428 Wayne and Meg Fletcher – none – 5 11 8 45 – – 24 pts

11th 1283 Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman – Bassenthwaite SC – 9 4 -16 12 – – 25 pts

12th 1492 Martin Penty and James Penty – Beaver SC – 12 3 11 -13 – – 26 pts

13th 1465 Ben Williamson and Richard Brameld – Ripon S – -19 7 15 8 – – 30 pts

14th 1437 Barrie Thornton and Nick Hunt – Scaling Dam SC – 7 10 17 45 – – 34 pts

15th 1398 Philip Murray and Neil Schofield – Tynemouth SC – 18 15 13 45 – – 46 pts

Full results available here . . .