49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships – Day 3

Day 3 of the 2020 Forward WIP 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championship on Lake Attersee, Austria.

A come-back day for the British Nacra 17 World Champions, John Gimson and Anna Burnet ( 2, 8, 2, 5 ) who finished the day in second place.

Argentina’s Rio Gold medallists Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza (1, 7, 1, 15) are the new Nacra 17 leaders with two races wins taking them 11 points clear of Gimson and Burnet.

In third are Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (5, 19, 6, 4) and fourth another Itaian pair, Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (10, 1, 15, 13).



In the women’s 49er Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke (1, 2, 1) retain their lead, five points ahead of Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen (3, 5, 1) of Norway.

In third place Julia Gross and Hanna Klinga (8, 3, 5) with fourth another Swedish pair Klara Wester and Rebecca Netzler (1, 11, 11).

Britain’s Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton (11, 16, 3), are in 15th place.

In the men’s 49er Sime and Mihovil Fantela (3, 1, 1) of Croatia were really on form and retain their lead, three points ahead of Bart Labbriex and Pim van Vugt (4, 2, 2) of Holland.

Italy’s Uberto Visconti and Leonardo Chiste move into third place with a six point advantage on Germany’s Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf who drop to fourth overall.

The final race series will now take place from Friday to Sunday.

Nacra 17 European Championship after 7 races (30 entries)

1st ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA – – 9 3 2 1 7 1 15 – – 23 pts

2nd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 7 10 12 2 8 2 5 – – 34 pts

3rd ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 17 2 4 5 19 6 4 – – 38 pts

4th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI – – 1 6 8 10 1 15 13 – – 39 pts

5th FRA 56 Quentin DELAPIERRE and Manon AUDINET – – 5 5 13 4 13 3 9 – – 39 pts

6th SWE 44 Emil JÄRUDD and Cecilia JONSSON – – 2 1 7 24 5 12 18 – – 45 pts

7th FIN 27 Sinem KURTBAY and Janne JARVINEN – – 3 25 1 13 4 5 19 – – 45 pts

8th ESP 28 Tara PACHECO and Florian TRITTEL – – 4 14 (UFD) 3 14 4 8 – – 47 pts

9th FRA 527 Titouan PETARD and Lou BERTHOMIEU – – 10 9 9 19 3 7 10 – – 48 pts

10th FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC and Noa ANCIAN – – 13 13 15 14 6 9 3 – – 58 pts

49erFX European Championship after 6 races (40 entries)

1st GER 9 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE – – 5 1 1 1 2 1 – – 6 pts

2nd NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN – – 1 8 1 3 5 1 – – 11 pts

3rd SWE 15 Julia GROSS and Hanna KLINGA – – 3 1 18 8 3 5 – – 20 pts

4th SWE 80 Klara WESTER and Rebecca NETZLER – – 6 2 2 1 11 11 – – 22 pts

5th ITA 46 Carlotta OMARI and Matilda DISTEFANO – – 6 2 4 14 8 4 – – 24 pts

6th CRO 112 Enia NINCEVIC and Mihaela VITTURI – – 2 5 6 4 (UFD) 11 – – 28 pts

7th DEN 916 Katrine KROGH and Laura ZEEBERG – – 10 3 4 9 6 7 – – 29 pts

8th AUT 24 Laura SCHOEFEGGER and Elsa LOVREK – – 8 4 16 5 1 13 – – 31 pts

9th ITA 247 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 10 3 7 6 9 6 – – 31 pts

10th GER 505 Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE – – 12 12 9 5 4 2 – – 32 pts

GBR:

15th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON – – 5 9 8 11 16 3 – – 36 pts

49er European Championship after 6 races (55 entries) (No GBR)

1st CRO 10 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA – – 11 1 3 3 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT – – 4 2 12 1 3 2 – – 12 pts

3rd ITA 88 Uberto VISCONTI and Leonardo CHISTÈ – – 13 4 2 4 2 2 – – 14 pts

4th GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF – – 1 9 6 3 10 1 – – 20 pts

5th SUI 77 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN – – 1 7 14 7 4 9 – – 28 pts

6th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI – – 3 18 10 5 2 8 – – 28 pts

7th BEL 24 Yannick LEFEBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS – – 16 7 3 2 6 10 – – 28 pts

8th ESP 46 Federico ALONSO and Arturo ALONSO – – 18 3 4 15 3 3 – – 28 pts

9th DEN 70 Daniel NYBORG and Sebastian OLSEN – – 7 3 19 7 6 5 – – 28 pts

10th SUI 129 Maxime BACHELIN and Arno de PLANTA – – 14 12 7 2 1 7 – – 29 pts

