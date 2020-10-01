America’s Cup – Ineos Team UK’s new AC75 has arrived in New Zealand

The second AC75 race boat built by INEOS Team UK has arrived at the team base in Auckland, New Zealand after a four-day flight from the UK.

The bold new 75-foot boat, code-named RB2, touched down at 20:55PM NZDT at Auckland Airport before heading to the team’s newly constructed base in the City of Sails’ famous Viaduct, for her final pre-sail fit out.

The four-day flight from the UK to New Zealand, saw RB2 travel over 12,200 miles and included over 24 hours in the air and two stopovers, in Dubai and Indonesia.



Ineos Team UK CEO Grant Simmer, who welcomed the bold new race boat to the team’s base in Auckland, stated:

“Having last seen our new race boat in Portsmouth several weeks ago, it’s very exciting for both me and the entire team to finally have her here with us in Auckland.”

“This is a real milestone moment for us in our challenge for the 36th America’s Cup which is now only a few months away. We are ready to get to work on RB2 and get her ready for sailing operations to begin.”

“I would like to thank Project Director Dave Endean and the team for getting RB2 built and safely transported to New Zealand on schedule. It’s been an incredible effort from the entire team.”

